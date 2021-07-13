Grzegorz Motławski

Coortica logo concept

Coortica logo concept tech fintech logo design gradient software consulting saas cloud technology it logomark abstract icon logotype symbol mark branding logo
Logo concept for Coortica

Coortica is a brand which is providing IT services to other businesses.

What do you think about it?

