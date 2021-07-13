Slavo Glinsky

📓 How to design for AI and Machine Learning

Slavo Glinsky
Slavo Glinsky
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

If you want to design great machine learning user experiences you need to design more than interfaces. Become a more valuable designer and steer the decision-making process towards more Human-Centered AI with these 5 Steps
👉 5 Steps to Design a Better Machine Learning User Experience

💬 Share your experiences in the comments!

Let’s Connect
Dribbble | Behance | Twitter | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Slavo Glinsky
Slavo Glinsky
Building magical experiences powered by AI
Hire Me

More by Slavo Glinsky

View profile
    • Like