Fitness App

pandemic energy health fitness
We're bringing you a fitness app concept created by our design team. This is a Mobile app concept which will be helpful during the in going pandemic situation.
We wanted the app to be simple and enjoyable to use. Here users of all training backgrounds can find a workout that fits them.
The above shown screens are the onboarding screen for the fitness app.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
