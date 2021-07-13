VegeShop App UI (Grocery App)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
🥦 VegeShop App,
This is my latest design regarding selling food ingredients such as vegetables, fruit and others.
In addition to serving vegetables and fruit individually, in my design there is a package system that contains ingredients to make a food menu, so users don't need to buy separate ingredients.
Come collaborate with me, you can contact design.prasgilangg@gmail.com