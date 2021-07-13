Gilang Dwi Prasetyo

VegeShop App UI (Grocery App)

🥦 VegeShop App,

This is my latest design regarding selling food ingredients such as vegetables, fruit and others.

In addition to serving vegetables and fruit individually, in my design there is a package system that contains ingredients to make a food menu, so users don't need to buy separate ingredients.

Come collaborate with me, you can contact design.prasgilangg@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
