Phototastic Collage App for Windows

Here’s the newly designed look of our in-house product — the Phototastic app for Windows.
Rated 4.8 on Microsoft Store, Phototastic is the ultimate collage-maker and image editing app that has been downloaded millions of times.
With hundreds of pre-designed templates for every occasion and theme, Phototastic makes it easy to create stunning designs in seconds.
Download the app on Windows:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/phototastic-collage/9wzdncrcwftb#activetab=pivot:overviewtab