Phototastic Collage App for Windows

Phototastic Collage App for Windows main page sticker photo collages collagemaker windows app design elegant image editing app product design dark ux ui clean windows app design app
Here’s the newly designed look of our in-house product — the Phototastic app for Windows.

Rated 4.8 on Microsoft Store, Phototastic is the ultimate collage-maker and image editing app that has been downloaded millions of times.

With hundreds of pre-designed templates for every occasion and theme, Phototastic makes it easy to create stunning designs in seconds.

Download the app on Windows:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/phototastic-collage/9wzdncrcwftb#activetab=pivot:overviewtab

