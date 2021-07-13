Andri Herdiansyah

G Eagle Style Logo

Andri Herdiansyah
Andri Herdiansyah
  • Save
G Eagle Style Logo ui logo design agricultural abstract logo modern logo minimalist logo minimal illustration branding
Download color palette

Simple concept of letter eagle iconic variation. fresh and new personal brand identity or company trademarks. https://www.logoground.com/designer.php?did=150787

Andri Herdiansyah
Andri Herdiansyah

More by Andri Herdiansyah

View profile
    • Like