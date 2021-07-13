This is my poster created for the first Augusta Poster Show, hosted by Jason Craig. I was one of 30 artists selected for this juried show and I'm so honored to be among the amazing talent on the list! Our assignment was to create a design inspired by Augusta - and nothing marks the beginning of springtime in the CSRA quite like those "Golf Traffic Ahead" signs that lead to Augusta National (also the inspiration for the color palette). Of course, I had to represent my love of typography, 60s kitsch, and pinup. See the other fabulous posters at www.augustapostershow.com