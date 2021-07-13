Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lunchpiration - Landing Page for Blog Concept

Lunchpiration - Landing Page for Blog Concept 3d dark dark mode glassmorphism blog ui design landingpage landing page ui
I'm trying to implement Glassmorphism on dark mode for Landing Page.

I'm on Figma:
https://www.figma.com/@irawan

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
