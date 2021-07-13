Kate Minchenok

KAVA. PACKAING. Part 2

Kate Minchenok
Kate Minchenok
  • Save
KAVA. PACKAING. Part 2 illustration design logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

The product concept assumes high quality coffee beans for a wide audience. The distinctive character of the brand is a combination of the ecological balance of packaging and product with a consistent level of high quality roasting.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Kate Minchenok
Kate Minchenok

More by Kate Minchenok

View profile
    • Like