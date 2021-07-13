Andri Herdiansyah

WM or MW Initial Style Leaf Logo

Andri Herdiansyah
Andri Herdiansyah
  • Save
WM or MW Initial Style Leaf Logo ui logo design agricultural abstract logo modern logo minimalist logo minimal illustration branding
Download color palette

Abstract Concept Leaf Initials MW or WM hidden message. Fresh and New Simple Personal Brand Identity or Company Trademarks. https://www.logoground.com/designer.php?did=150787

Andri Herdiansyah
Andri Herdiansyah

More by Andri Herdiansyah

View profile
    • Like