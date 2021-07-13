Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Product options redesign

Recently we have been working on improving the sales flow in one of our systems. The short interview with users showed that they had a challenge with difficult naming. They clicked blindly around until they got the settings they wanted.

We changed switches that were hard to understand into buttons and work a lot on the copy. Now it's clear what product type you create and what settings are connected with it.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
