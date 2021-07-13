KAVA. PACKAING. Part 1

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
KAVA is a coffee brand whose beans are carefully grown and harvested on the steep slopes of the Sierra Madre de Chiapas. After harvesting, the grains are dried and sent for export to the Republic of Belarus, where the whole process of roasting takes place. KAVA is more than a brand. This is a unique story and the mix of the family traditions of Belarusians and the ethnic fortress of taste from Mexico.