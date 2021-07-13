Kate Minchenok

KAVA. PACKAING. Part 1

Kate Minchenok
Kate Minchenok
  • Save
KAVA. PACKAING. Part 1 design graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

KAVA is a coffee brand whose beans are carefully grown and harvested on the steep slopes of the Sierra Madre de Chiapas. After harvesting, the grains are dried and sent for export to the Republic of Belarus, where the whole process of roasting takes place. KAVA is more than a brand. This is a unique story and the mix of the family traditions of Belarusians and the ethnic fortress of taste from Mexico.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Kate Minchenok
Kate Minchenok

More by Kate Minchenok

View profile
    • Like