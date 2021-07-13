Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jimmy Chan

Music Player

Jimmy Chan
Jimmy Chan
  • Save
Music Player
Download color palette

Daily UI #009 - Music Player
A simple and clean concept design right here.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Jimmy Chan
Jimmy Chan
Digital UX Designer from Sydney 👨🏻‍💻

More by Jimmy Chan

View profile
    • Like