Scorer. Flexible and re-usable design system

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
⛓️ In the process of working on a large and complex project, it is extremely important to achieve and adhere to consistency. It is also necessary to assess the prospects for the development of the project and to achieve the necessary flexibility of the design system.
🧰 The Scorer project design system includes hundreds of elements that are used to design many different user activities and interface elements.
