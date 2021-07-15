Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daria Kapusta
Cre8 Team

Scorer. Flexible and re-usable design system

Scorer. Flexible and re-usable design system news match score elements cards design system sport user interface figma design ux ui
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

⛓️ In the process of working on a large and complex project, it is extremely important to achieve and adhere to consistency. It is also necessary to assess the prospects for the development of the project and to achieve the necessary flexibility of the design system.

🧰 The Scorer project design system includes hundreds of elements that are used to design many different user activities and interface elements.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
