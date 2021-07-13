Fiifi Dzansi

Lingala

This week, a Lingala song comes to the top of my inspirational playlist. It’s been on repeat for hours.

Lingala – a language spoken by about twenty million people in Congo and other countries on the continent – is elegant. I’m reminded of all other beautiful languages in Africa. They include Zulu, Siswati, Yoruba, Oromo, Berber, Ewe, Shona, Swahili and Hausa.

