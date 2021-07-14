Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daria Kapusta
Cre8 Team

Scorer. All sport social posts in one place

Daria Kapusta
Cre8 Team
Daria Kapusta for Cre8 Team
user interface animation match nhl news vote score sport mobile app figma design ux ui
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

🤯 Don't you fed up with exploring Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and other socials looking for some fresh news and rumors? Sometimes you may be exhausted by such searches, and this is where the Scorer app comes to your rescue.

🔥 Stories, TikToks, tweets, posts, videos - everything is neatly collected in one Hot section. You will be shown only relevant information from leagues, teams, and players of interest to you. You just have to browse and enjoy!

❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!

📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team

Sport shot 1
Rebound of
Scorer. Multi-sport mobile app
By Denis Budnik
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Cre8 Team
Cre8 Team
