Scorer. All sport social posts in one place

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
🤯 Don't you fed up with exploring Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and other socials looking for some fresh news and rumors? Sometimes you may be exhausted by such searches, and this is where the Scorer app comes to your rescue.
🔥 Stories, TikToks, tweets, posts, videos - everything is neatly collected in one Hot section. You will be shown only relevant information from leagues, teams, and players of interest to you. You just have to browse and enjoy!
