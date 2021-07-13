Revibe App

Revibe is a peer-to-peer social shopping platform to buy, sell and rent clothes, sneakers, streetwear and more on the fashion community's ultimate streetwear & vintage fashion marketplace.

We designed smooth user interfaces and a simple product layout on mobile devices of their shopping platform. By using common elements in the UI, we focused on the idea of making the user feel more comfortable and able to get things done more quickly.

We carefully considered how to use the typeface. Various sizes, fonts, and arrangements of the text used to helped increase scanability, legibility and readability. Also, strategically used colour and texture help to direct the user's attention.