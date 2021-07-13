Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 070 :: Event Listing

A key feature of a concept app I've been working on called Street Side is event listings. As seen on the design's home screen above, a user can easily see the upcoming events in their local area. If a user taps on an event they're interested in attending, they'll be guided to a screen specifically for that event. That page would have information on everything that's happening as well as what food trucks will be attending the event.

