Daily UI 070 :: Event Listing

A key feature of a concept app I've been working on called Street Side is event listings. As seen on the design's home screen above, a user can easily see the upcoming events in their local area. If a user taps on an event they're interested in attending, they'll be guided to a screen specifically for that event. That page would have information on everything that's happening as well as what food trucks will be attending the event.