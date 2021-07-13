Minhaz Deedat

Streamy - Podcast App Concept

Streamy - Podcast App Concept popular shot audio podcasting clean minimalist minimal ui ux music app audio player player streaming app design app mobile product product design live streaming podcast podcasts
Hi Dribbblers,

Here is a sneak peek from a Podcast App Concept.

Hope you guys will like it.
Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome. Don't forget to press "L" button 🙂
Thanks for watching.

If you have any Inquiry
Say Hi to Instagram
or Email at minuahm2@gmail.com

