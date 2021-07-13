Quadfold Brochure

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Making a quadfold project proposal brochure appear cohesive as a whole! The contrast between the colors helps to add an interesting dimension to stagnant subject matter while showcasing testimonials and important data. The good cause behind this project had me feeling good when designing it.