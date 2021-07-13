Rokas Aleliunas

Flipbook

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Hire Me
  • Save
Flipbook mood hand illustration hand pages dual meaning portrait conceptual illustration flipbook design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Download color palette

Weird ideas and weird illustrations.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Two years of everyday poster.
Hire Me

More by Rokas Aleliunas

View profile
    • Like