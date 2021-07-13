Sanjana Rajathilagan

Tri-fold Brochure

Tri-fold Brochure design typography brochure logo marketing brochure graphic design branding
Throughout my design career, I’ve had the great fortune to work on some truly inspiring projects (mostly impromtu), while meeting many creative individuals along the way. I believe in working together to create a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. Here's a trifold marketing brochure I had designed for a thriving Entrepreneur, showcasing the power of infographical nuggets of the business and services.

