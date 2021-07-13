Tri-fold Brochure

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Throughout my design career, I’ve had the great fortune to work on some truly inspiring projects (mostly impromtu), while meeting many creative individuals along the way. I believe in working together to create a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. Here's a trifold marketing brochure I had designed for a thriving Entrepreneur, showcasing the power of infographical nuggets of the business and services.