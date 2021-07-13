Osaro Adade

bespoke's Landing Page UI

Osaro Adade
Osaro Adade
  • Save
bespoke's Landing Page UI figma gradient minimsl landing page uiux website ux copy ux typography case study design ui
Download color palette

All my thoughts and process can be found here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123380651/bespoke-Landing-Page-UI-and-UX-Copy-Case-Study

Have a nice time.

Osaro Adade
Osaro Adade
Like