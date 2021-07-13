Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Two-fold Brochure

Two-fold Brochure
I believe you must bring your whole self (or your firm) to the table in forms of Marketing materials if you want to thrive in today’s crazy world; your credibility, your services, and most importantly, your unique selling point. Here's a two-fold brochure that I enjoyed designing for an e-Learning Maritime project.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
