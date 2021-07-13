Dudi Sports App is an App for Sports Connection & Sports Management where you can log in as a Player, Educational Institute, Corporate Organization & Sports Club. You can create your own sports profile and invite your sports buddies to join Dudi - Sports Management App.

For GRAFFERSID, it was a challenge to showcase and present these features simplistically and easily. With intensive research and brainstorming sessions with stakeholders, our development team has crafted the UI UX of the Dudi app according to user expectations and user personas.

For detail check behance post: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123380999/Dudi-Sports-Management-App