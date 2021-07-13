Applozic | Product Pages Redesign

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Remember our post about Applozic redesign?
It's time to show you more detail 🤩😎 We have created a lot of Visual elements to attract users' attention and highlight our benefits. What do you think about this style?
The full Case Study you could check on our Behance
Applozic is used and loved by customers and developers from over 50+, from online marketplaces and eCommerce to on-demand services, to Education Tech, Health Tech, Gaming, Live-Streaming, and more. We need to create a universal and scalable visual language, which shows company value, and evolution.
