Zihad Malik

A website clone

Zihad Malik
Zihad Malik
  • Save
A website clone
Download color palette

HI all this is Zihad Malik. This project is a clone of a website . I just tried to get going with it and want to see how close or far i can go with it.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Zihad Malik
Zihad Malik

More by Zihad Malik

View profile
    • Like