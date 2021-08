Friends of the princess 💖

Hereโ€™s my take on Aria Joyโ€™s cute DTIYS challenge. I loved the characterโ€™s little birb friend from Joyโ€™s original drawing so much that I had to add a few of them to my redraw as well. I ended up spending way too much time on her hair than Iโ€™d like to admit ๐Ÿ™ƒ

