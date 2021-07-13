Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Friends of the princess 💖 art challenge eyes pink dress draw this in your style dtiys bird illustration cute bird character shimmer sparkling friends birb bird ootd long hair rapunzel princess character drawing character design procreate illustration
Here’s my take on Aria Joy’s cute DTIYS challenge. I loved the character’s little birb friend from Joy’s original drawing so much that I had to add a few of them to my redraw as well. I ended up spending way too much time on her hair than I’d like to admit 🙃
I share all about my illustration projects and collabs on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ 💛

