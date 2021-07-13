Friends of the princess 💖

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here’s my take on Aria Joy’s cute DTIYS challenge. I loved the character’s little birb friend from Joy’s original drawing so much that I had to add a few of them to my redraw as well. I ended up spending way too much time on her hair than I’d like to admit 🙃
.
I share all about my illustration projects and collabs on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ 💛