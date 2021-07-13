WATAHA Typeface

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Wataha (in polish - a pack of wolves) is a sharp, robust uppercase family of 3 fonts: Bold, Heavy and Black. Perfect for posters, headlines and logotypes.
With a range of OpenType features you have access to alternative letter shapes, fractions, arrows etc. Wataha supports most Latin-based languages and few others.
Available at MyFonts
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/soar-studio/wataha