Craftwork Studio
Craftwork

Craftwork Grotesk 🔥

Craftwork Studio
Craftwork
Craftwork Studio for Craftwork
Craftwork Grotesk 🔥 grotesk typeface font design ui application website landing vector web craftwork
Craftwork Grotesk 💥

  Fancy and catchy font for maintaining a sophisticated mood in design. The vision of future typography and decoration for a new Grotesk font understanding. Rethinking the logic of modern graphics maximization.   

Craftwork Grotesk is available in 5 weights from Regular to Heavy and 2 styles: Basic and Mono. Suitable both for headings and a large volume of text. Tasty one!

💥 Explore Craftwork Grotesk

As usual, this product is included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Craftwork
Craftwork
