🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Craftwork Grotesk 💥
Fancy and catchy font for maintaining a sophisticated mood in design. The vision of future typography and decoration for a new Grotesk font understanding. Rethinking the logic of modern graphics maximization.
Craftwork Grotesk is available in 5 weights from Regular to Heavy and 2 styles: Basic and Mono. Suitable both for headings and a large volume of text. Tasty one!
💥 Explore Craftwork Grotesk
As usual, this product is included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.
Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram