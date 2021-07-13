Fashion Boutique 29 | Logo & Branding

Fashion Boutique 29 is an online retailer for selected vintage & used designer goods for him and her. Branding focuses on a modern, minimalist and genderless appeal. The bold trademark design is build for a bunch of use cases such as hangtags, recites and postcards. The brands visual communication system works without overcomplicating anything, so the users are able to focus on the actual products whilst connecting the great buying experience with the simple, yet powerful branding.