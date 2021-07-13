Fashion Boutique 29 | Logo & Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fashion Boutique 29 is an online retailer for selected vintage & used designer goods for him and her. Branding focuses on a modern, minimalist and genderless appeal. The bold trademark design is build for a bunch of use cases such as hangtags, recites and postcards. The brands visual communication system works without overcomplicating anything, so the users are able to focus on the actual products whilst connecting the great buying experience with the simple, yet powerful branding.