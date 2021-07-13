Iqonic Design

Kivicare - Telemed & WooCommerce Payment Gateway (Add-on)

Iqonic Design
Iqonic Design
  • Save
Kivicare - Telemed & WooCommerce Payment Gateway (Add-on) template iqonic design uiux ui design uidesign website design
Download color palette

High-quality Zoom integration, appointments, and video consulting is the way healthcare future is heading. Explore Kivicare - Telemed & WooCommerce Payment Gateway (Add-on) have the most comprehensive features set for medical site.

https://bit.ly/3i6quOw

#ClinicandPatientManagementSystemEHRAdd-on
#ClinicandPatientManagementPlugin
#PatientandClinicManagement

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Iqonic Design
Iqonic Design
Get 4 FREE Design Resources Every Week !

More by Iqonic Design

View profile
    • Like