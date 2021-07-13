Thumbmunkeys

Mobile App for Cricket Enthusiasts

Thumbmunkeys
Thumbmunkeys
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile App for Cricket Enthusiasts clean ui ux design productdesign statistics elegant sports cricket dark uiux appui appdesign
Download color palette

A glance at the beautiful app designed with a dark theme coupled with vibrant colours.

The app is full of stats, trends and other information around the world of Cricket presented in an intuitive and elegant interface.

Thumbmunkeys
Thumbmunkeys
Build products that people adore
Hire Me

More by Thumbmunkeys

View profile
    • Like