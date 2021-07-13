Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Social Media Design for Teelixir

Social Media Design for Teelixir graphic design minimal 2d art 2d social media post natural ig instagram post post design posts social media design social media illustration brand identity branding branding digital art digital design
Teelixir is an organic product brand. They were looking for a modern design and something that had minimalistic colors or in another style of pschadelic colors.

That's why we tried two different styles to showcase these contrastinf themes.

Contact us today for your social media posts!

