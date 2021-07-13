Alyona Ivanushkina

Lonely samurai playing flute in the night

Lonely samurai playing flute in the night lights nature sitting culture meditation stillness lonely man fireflies asian sky stars grass flute night japan art illustration vector design
An illustration of a lone samurai playing the flute in the stillness of a starry night among tall grass and shimmering fireflies.
The illustration was made for the header of the project's social page (vk.com/tea_votary). The project is dedicated to Asian culture and creativity in general (history, haiku, poetry, music, podcasts), and also contains a tea shop.

