You’re one in a melon 🍉

Gotta love a good pun. Hah! When Taylored Expressions asked if I could design their 2021 Valentine coloring kit for kids, I jumped right in. Here’s one of the illustrations + lettering that I did, from the full set of 6 coloring cards and stickers. More info about this project on their blog!

.

I share all about my projects and collabs on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ 💛