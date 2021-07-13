Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
You’re one in a melon 🍉 stickers cartoon glasses cute character drawing summer you are one in a melon pun food puns food illustration adorable characters kawaii character design procreate illustration fruit illustration cute fruits wand star melon watermelon
Gotta love a good pun. Hah! When Taylored Expressions asked if I could design their 2021 Valentine coloring kit for kids, I jumped right in. Here’s one of the illustrations + lettering that I did, from the full set of 6 coloring cards and stickers. More info about this project on their blog!
I share all about my projects and collabs on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ 💛

Gaia
Gaia

