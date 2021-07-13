You’re one in a melon 🍉

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Gotta love a good pun. Hah! When Taylored Expressions asked if I could design their 2021 Valentine coloring kit for kids, I jumped right in. Here’s one of the illustrations + lettering that I did, from the full set of 6 coloring cards and stickers. More info about this project on their blog!
.
I share all about my projects and collabs on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ 💛