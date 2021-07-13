James Round

The Global Cooling Effect of Ocean Life - No. 1

An explainer for China Dialogue, showing how carbon moves through the food cycle in ocean ecosystems.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123027303/Global-Cooling-Effect-of-Ocean-Life-China-Dialogue

