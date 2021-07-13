Faikar | Logo Designer

Plantea Logo Design

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Plantea Logo Design green clean nature mark minimal modern simple brand identity branding logomark symbol leaf tea plant design logo
Download color palette

Hi all! This is one of my exploration of plant logo design by visualizing the leaf symbol. What do you think? I'm very happy to hear your feedback.

I'm avaiable for freelance project
Let's start work together
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Visualize the brand with a simple and meaningful approach
Hire Me

More by Faikar | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like