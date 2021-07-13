ChimBum Tran

Tutorial Screen Mirroring - Animated UI

dark mode darkmode ui ui ux tutorial screen same wifi animated icon animated ui screenmirroring tutorial screenmirroring tutorial motion graphics animation ui
Hi!
This is one of the shots in a project I did about the TV casts app.
Hope you like it

