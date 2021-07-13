Gaia

Mimi DTIYS challenge! 🌸

Gaia
Gaia
  • Save
Mimi DTIYS challenge! 🌸 pink hearts braids braided hair style glasses spectacles floral dress outfit of the day ootd spring summer flowers cute girl illustration girl character character drawing art challenge draw this in your style dtiys character design procreate illustration
Download color palette

Say hello to Mimi ! She loves beautiful spring blooms and all things bright and happy 🌸 She’d be happy to see your redraw of her in your own art style!
.
Mimi is part of the new DTIYS challenge that I’m hosting over at Instagram. Check it out!
.
https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/

Gaia
Gaia

More by Gaia

View profile
    • Like