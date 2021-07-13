Mobile App for Bumblebee Exploration

Description: ‘What’s that bumblebee’ app is an interactive, educational and AR app built for Bumblebee Conservation Trust to promote the conservation of the fascinating creatures bumblebees are.

The app enables users to explore and compare the eight most common species of bumblebee found in the UK. They can also bring bumblebees into their living room using AR, click pictures of the blended reality and share them with family and friends.

What’s that bumblebee features a minimalist, clean interface to promote learning and engagement for users of all ages.