kareem hammed

Colonist lobby UX challenge

kareem hammed
kareem hammed
Colonist lobby UX challenge ui vector branding logo ux illustration app minimal ui design design
Challenge

UX Challenge: Welcome to the Lobby

The lobby is one of the most important parts of any game! After all, it is the first interaction the user has with its interface.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to ideate, design, and ultimately present how you would improve the user experience of Colonist.io’s lobby.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
kareem hammed
kareem hammed

