New Mixtape — DEMON DANCE

Hey Dribbble Friends

https://vanschneider.com/mixtapes

Finally, after many months, a new mixtape/playlist is ready for you! This time, it's a bit darker, with some fine heavy and deep tunes for your late night work sessions.

As always, the cover was designed by yours truly, but this time, in collaboration with ZAV, a 16 year old talented 3D artist from the Netherlands.

Enjoy

Tobias