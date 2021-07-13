Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲

New Mixtape — DEMON DANCE

New Mixtape — DEMON DANCE
Hey Dribbble Friends

https://vanschneider.com/mixtapes

Finally, after many months, a new mixtape/playlist is ready for you! This time, it's a bit darker, with some fine heavy and deep tunes for your late night work sessions.

As always, the cover was designed by yours truly, but this time, in collaboration with ZAV, a 16 year old talented 3D artist from the Netherlands.

Listen to it here: https://vanschneider.com/mixtapes

Enjoy
Tobias

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
German designer in New York City
