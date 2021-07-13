New Mixtape — DEMON DANCE

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey Dribbble Friends
https://vanschneider.com/mixtapes
Finally, after many months, a new mixtape/playlist is ready for you! This time, it's a bit darker, with some fine heavy and deep tunes for your late night work sessions.
As always, the cover was designed by yours truly, but this time, in collaboration with ZAV, a 16 year old talented 3D artist from the Netherlands.
Listen to it here: https://vanschneider.com/mixtapes
Enjoy
Tobias