Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shrestha Sandeep

Orbit logo animation

Shrestha Sandeep
Shrestha Sandeep
  • Save
Orbit logo animation neomorphism app icon orbit icon motion design minimal branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone,

Here's another rejected concept from one of my recent project.

Have a project in mind? Let's build something great together!
sandipstha88@gmail.com

www.sandeepshrestha.com

Shrestha Sandeep
Shrestha Sandeep

More by Shrestha Sandeep

View profile
    • Like