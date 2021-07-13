Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
kareem hammed

File Manager Dashboard

kareem hammed
kareem hammed
  • Save
File Manager Dashboard illustration logo vector branding app minimal design ux ui ui design
Download color palette

Hello Guys,

I just Designed a File Manager Dashboard that allows you track your file analytics and storage, it let you keep track of your file daily usage and your recently accessed files

Like and share 🥰♥️ 🚀

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
kareem hammed
kareem hammed

More by kareem hammed

View profile
    • Like