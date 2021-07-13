Saisiddharth

The Yoginnova Poster

Saisiddharth
Saisiddharth
  • Save
The Yoginnova Poster vector poster illustration design
Download color palette

This Poster was finished very quickly, courtesy of a template given by my seniors. It set the tone for the YOGINNOVA event, which was organized by Sports Committee Of NIT Raipur

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Saisiddharth
Saisiddharth

More by Saisiddharth

View profile
    • Like