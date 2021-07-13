Radmila Alimova

День-2. DailyUi Chellenge

Radmila Alimova
Radmila Alimova
  • Save
День-2. DailyUi Chellenge
Download color palette

Сегодня выпало задание сделать экран оплаты кредитной картой. У меня получилось что то очень нежное)))

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Radmila Alimova
Radmila Alimova

More by Radmila Alimova

View profile
    • Like