Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ali H. AbuSamra

404 page

Ali H. AbuSamra
Ali H. AbuSamra
  • Save
404 page 404 error uiux dailyui logo design ux graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hello,
Page not found! Let the 404 pages look cool with illustrations 😉

Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

You can see a sample design presentation on my Behance account.

Hope you guys enjoy this. If you want to appreciate just press "L" on your keyboard.

If you want to do a project with me please feel free to contact me.
des.aliabusamra@gmail.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aliabusamra
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aliasamra_uiux
Behance: https://www.behance.net/AliAbuSamra
Whatsapp: +970598276050

Good Luck.
Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Ali H. AbuSamra
Ali H. AbuSamra

More by Ali H. AbuSamra

View profile
    • Like