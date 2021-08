Birthday reminder app

Who else is guilty of forgetting to congratulate people on their birthday? πŸ™ˆ

πŸŽ‚ Birthdaily is the app which will remind you daily for upcoming or occurring birthdays. So you will never forget the most important days of the people you care for! πŸ€—

~~~

Mayya

Do you want to develop your mobile app?

Get in touch at hello@mayyageo.com

Personal Website | Behance