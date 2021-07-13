Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Owais Zaheer

Daily UI Challenge 4 - Calculator

Owais Zaheer
Owais Zaheer
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 4 - Calculator xd figma graphic design learning thinking design uiux challenge calculator dailyui ui
Download color palette

Day 4 of @DailyUI challenge, learning something new everyday!
Made a calculator in @Figma, any feedback is appreciated!

Owais Zaheer
Owais Zaheer

More by Owais Zaheer

View profile
    • Like